Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $416,000 Investment in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 26.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXLS. Cowen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

EXLS stock opened at $125.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.42. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $146.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

