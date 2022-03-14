Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 892.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

LIVN stock opened at $71.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.28.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $245,930 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

