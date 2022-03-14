Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Down 39.3% in February

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,363,400 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the February 13th total of 2,247,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 272.7 days.
JNNDF remained flat at $$0.32 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. Japan Display has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.
Japan Display Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Display (JNNDF)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.