Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Down 39.3% in February

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,363,400 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the February 13th total of 2,247,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 272.7 days.

JNNDF remained flat at $$0.32 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. Japan Display has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.

Japan Display Company Profile

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; devices used for display and diagnosis in medical field comprising mammography, PACS, surgical monitor, ultrasonography, X-ray sensitivity sensor, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

