Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.43

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.43 and last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 172487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Japan Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.