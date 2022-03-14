Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Diversey Holdings, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Diversey in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diversey’s FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DSEY. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Diversey from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

DSEY stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Diversey has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.48 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diversey by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Diversey by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diversey in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Diversey in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Diversey in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

