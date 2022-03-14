Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 8,100 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $956,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44,224 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after purchasing an additional 51,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,641,000 after purchasing an additional 198,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $68.89 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $54.88 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average is $83.71.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

