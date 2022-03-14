Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.09.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $439.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $394.49 and a 200 day moving average of $363.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.