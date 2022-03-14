Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,943 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 188.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,873,678,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,639,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,618,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,062,092,000 after acquiring an additional 78,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,360,038,000 after acquiring an additional 46,991 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $275.10 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.21 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.59. The company has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Redburn Partners cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

