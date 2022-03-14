Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 4,869 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average is $81.24. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.40 and a 52 week high of $82.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

