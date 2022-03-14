Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 143.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $123.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.66.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.