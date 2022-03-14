Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,484,000 after buying an additional 203,703 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Target by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after buying an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Target by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $811,199,000 after buying an additional 47,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Target by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,369,000 after buying an additional 163,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $206.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.47. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $176.68 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

