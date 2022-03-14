Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 216 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 151.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,161,000 after buying an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $239.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.46. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $221.83 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

