Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,995 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after buying an additional 1,157,345 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after buying an additional 81,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.12.

NYSE BABA opened at $81.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.08 and its 200 day moving average is $138.37. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $245.69. The company has a market capitalization of $219.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

