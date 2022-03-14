Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) versus Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Critical Comparison

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) and Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Johnson Controls International and Mestek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International 0 4 11 0 2.73 Mestek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus target price of $79.36, indicating a potential upside of 31.21%. Given Johnson Controls International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than Mestek.

Risk and Volatility

Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mestek has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Mestek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International 6.48% 10.58% 4.74% Mestek N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Mestek’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International $23.67 billion 1.80 $1.64 billion $2.20 27.49 Mestek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Mestek.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Mestek shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.2% of Mestek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Mestek on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential. The company was established in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

Mestek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mestek, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering and application solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning Equipment (HVAC) including architectural products, and metal forming equipment. It offers products to distributor, dealer, and manufacturer’s representative in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Westfield, MA.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.