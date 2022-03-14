Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.0% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $170.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $448.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.15. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

