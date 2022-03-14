Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.6% of Veriti Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.75. 377,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,140,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $454.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.15. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

