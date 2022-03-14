Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $76.88

Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.88 and last traded at $77.51, with a volume of 302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.22.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 10.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOUT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,506,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 171,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 28,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

