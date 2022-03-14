Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Downgraded by Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Journey Energy stock opened at C$5.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. Journey Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.66 and a 1 year high of C$5.83. The company has a market cap of C$252.32 million and a P/E ratio of 2.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Gerald Gilewicz sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$27,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$480,548.60.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

