JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.63

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 25188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on YY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JOYY by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in JOYY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tobam bought a new position in JOYY in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in JOYY by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in JOYY by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

