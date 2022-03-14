JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.63

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 25188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.
Several research firms have recently commented on YY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.
The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55.
About JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)
JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.
