JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €235.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($255.43) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($228.26) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($334.78) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($244.57) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($336.96) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($258.70) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €255.07 ($277.25).

Volkswagen stock opened at €143.70 ($156.20) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €179.02 and a 200-day moving average of €184.95. Volkswagen has a one year low of €131.30 ($142.72) and a one year high of €252.20 ($274.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

