JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €27.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($29.89) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DEC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($23.04) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a €26.50 ($28.80) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.00 ($26.09) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.87 ($27.03).

EPA:DEC opened at €21.40 ($23.26) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €23.34 and a 200-day moving average of €23.04. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of €27.02 ($29.37) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($40.11).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

