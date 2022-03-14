JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Price Target to €32.50

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €33.00 ($35.87) to €32.50 ($35.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a €34.00 ($36.96) price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vantage Towers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of VTWRF remained flat at $$31.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. Vantage Towers has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $37.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.74.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

