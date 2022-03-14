JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 220

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 220 ($2.88) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.45% from the company’s current price.

BARC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.32) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 255.75 ($3.35).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 167.36 ($2.19) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £28.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 193.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 190.43. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 142.04 ($1.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

