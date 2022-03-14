JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target to $24.00

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. 86 Research upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Shares of Weibo stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,015. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. Weibo has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,925,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Weibo by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

