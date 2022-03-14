JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Asana (NYSE:ASAN) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $66.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.23.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.07. Asana has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $16,457,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,263,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,232,500 and have sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $8,885,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 180.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Asana in the second quarter worth about $421,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

