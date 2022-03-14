JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target to $5,300.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5,343.40.

NVR stock opened at $4,752.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NVR has a 1 year low of $4,363.32 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,197.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,209.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $76.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR will post 448.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,299,000 after purchasing an additional 74,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,129,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $182,300,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

