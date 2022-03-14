JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) to Neutral

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Raiffeisen Bank International stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $18.65.
Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile (Get Rating)
