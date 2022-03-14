JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $51.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $64.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of KBH opened at $37.89 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.57.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

