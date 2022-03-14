JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $51.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $64.00.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.50.
Shares of KBH opened at $37.89 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.57.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Company Profile (Get Rating)
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KB Home (KBH)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.