Just Group (LON:JUST) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 113 ($1.48) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 106 ($1.39) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on shares of Just Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 121 ($1.59).

Shares of LON:JUST opened at GBX 84.35 ($1.11) on Friday. Just Group has a 12-month low of GBX 70.85 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The company has a market capitalization of £876.09 million and a PE ratio of -5.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 85.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.19%.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

