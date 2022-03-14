KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

KALV has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ KALV opened at $15.39 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.05.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $170,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $152,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.