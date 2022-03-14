KARMA Tops 1-Day Volume of $181.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, KARMA has traded down 51.8% against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a market cap of $10.64 million and approximately $181.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001475 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00052560 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00142683 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.