Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $28.80

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.80, but opened at $30.88. Karooooo shares last traded at $32.84, with a volume of 205 shares changing hands.

KARO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karooooo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.07 million and a P/E ratio of 27.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Karooooo had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Karooooo by 15.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karooooo by 19,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karooooo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

