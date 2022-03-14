Katapult (KPLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of KPLT stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. Katapult has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Katapult Company Profile (Get Rating)
Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.
