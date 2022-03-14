Katapult (KPLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KPLT stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. Katapult has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Katapult by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 104,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Katapult by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 94,537 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Katapult during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Katapult by 30.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Company Profile (Get Rating)

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

