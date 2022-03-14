Kathy J. Claypatch Sells 800 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,747. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOPE. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

