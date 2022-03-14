Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in February

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAIKY opened at $36.92 on Monday. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Others. The Dry Bulk segment offers bulk cargo services. The Energy Resource Transport segment includes energy transportation and offshore energy exploration and production support.

