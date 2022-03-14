KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.750-$4.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 billion-$9.50 billion.

NYSE KBR traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.84. 44,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,556. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.56 and a beta of 1.28. KBR has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 488.89%.

KBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.71.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in KBR by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in KBR by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in KBR by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

