Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KELTF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of KELTF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.