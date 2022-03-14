KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the period. KeyCorp accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 42,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 47,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.03. 186,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,343,669. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

KeyCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.