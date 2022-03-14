KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $22.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 29.66%.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

