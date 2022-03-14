Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK) Short Interest Update

Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the February 13th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Kidpik in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kidpik in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kidpik during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kidpik in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kidpik in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,000. 7.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PIK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.61. 5,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,938. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57. Kidpik has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter.

Kidpik Corp. is an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company. It offer mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits which are curated based on each member’s style preferences. The company also sell branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website. Kidpik Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

