Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113,540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,444 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,283,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,496,000 after purchasing an additional 913,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $117.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.20. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.42 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

