Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $117.40

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $117.40 and last traded at $118.09, with a volume of 3938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.53.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.38.
The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.51.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.
In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,505,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
