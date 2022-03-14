Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $117.40

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $117.40 and last traded at $118.09, with a volume of 3938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.53.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.38.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,505,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.