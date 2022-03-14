Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Down 43.6% in February

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the February 13th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KGFHY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,750. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Investec upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

