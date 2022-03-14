Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.92. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,802,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

