Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $417,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 229.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $778,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSEP opened at $30.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.32. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $33.58.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.