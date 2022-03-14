Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $44,000 Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 29.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 18,850 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BMAY opened at $30.97 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.26.

