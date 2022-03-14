Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $58,000 Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 72.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,553,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,267 shares during the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 244.7% in the third quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,196,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 849,131 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,819,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 822,231 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 174.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 633,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 402,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 793,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 392,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

VIAV opened at $15.78 on Monday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -263.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $110,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,624 shares of company stock valued at $279,153 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

