Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $73,000 in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Herc during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $150.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 2.63. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $90.86 and a one year high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). Herc had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

HRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.29.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

