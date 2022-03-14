Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,849 Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 79.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Verso during the third quarter worth $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Verso by 214.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Verso by 130.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Verso by 109,825.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verso alerts:

NYSE:VRS opened at $26.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54. Verso Co. has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $782.52 million, a PE ratio of 206.46 and a beta of 1.91.

VRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial lowered shares of Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Verso Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.