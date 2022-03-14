Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 185.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,111,000 after buying an additional 1,053,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 68.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 909,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 370,872 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 71.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,152,000 after buying an additional 353,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 89.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,572,000 after buying an additional 281,166 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI opened at $33.11 on Monday. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. UGI’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,644. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UGI. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

UGI Profile (Get Rating)

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.